Mango growers trained on value addition to boost exports

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Mango growers spent a busy day in Muzaffargarh, the district known as the home of the King of Fruit, where they underwent training by experts on techniques to add value and improve quality for higher returns.

The initiative was taken by the agriculture department as per vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve mango production, enhance quality, promote value addition, and increase exports.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force South Punjab, Multan, Abdul Jabbar, spoke as the chief guest and said that initiatives like the recently held Mango Festival and this training session were revolutionary steps by Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa. “One day, Muzaffargarh’s mangoes will earn global recognition,” he remarked.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa expressed his delight over the positive outcomes of the Mango Festival held during Independence Day celebrations. “Muzaffargarh is the home of mangoes and the leading district in production. Our goal is to make its mango cultivation more profitable through quality production and value addition,” he said.

He assured that the government would facilitate farmers even in acquiring mango-drying machinery, while online sales platforms could also help them earn higher profits. He announced that both the Mango Festival and training workshops for farmers would be held annually.

Abdul Jabbar heaped praise on the CM Punjab for farmer-friendly programs such as the Kisan Card and Green Tractor Scheme. He emphasized that Pakistan, despite being the world’s sixth-largest mango producer, lags far behind in exports. “We need to adopt modern technology and ensure international standards to expand our export share,” he stressed.

During the technical sessions, experts from Mango Research Institute Multan, including Abid Hameed, provided insights on different mango varieties, cultivation techniques, pest management, and crop protection. Dr. Farah Ahmad delivered a lecture on mango value addition, branding, and export potential.

The workshop was also attended by ADCR Owaid Irshad Bhatti, ADCG Muhammad Yousaf Cheena, Deputy Director Agriculture Abdul Razzaq, along with a large number of mango growers and farmers.