Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

While patchy fog may remain during morning time in the coastal area and Nasirabad division, However, light rain, and drizzle may be expected in Bakhan and its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.1 degree centigrade and – 4.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.