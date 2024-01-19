Open Menu

Mainly Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

While patchy fog may remain during morning time in the coastal area and Nasirabad division, However, light rain, and drizzle may be expected in Bakhan and its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.1 degree centigrade and – 4.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Nasirabad May

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

3 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

3 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

4 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

5 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

5 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

5 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

6 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

6 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

6 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan