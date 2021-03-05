UrduPoint.com
Maintenance Of Six Roads Complete In Khanewal

Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 PM



KHANEWAL, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman on Friday said that maintenance of six roads were completed through sugar cess funds while work on same number of others would be started from March 15.

He expressed these views in a meeting convened here to review the project with MPA Faisal Akram Niazi in the chair.

Total budget for holding maintenance of entire roads was fixed over Rs. 150 millions.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Xen Highways Muhammad Kamran, DD Development and other concerned officers participated on the occasion.

Roads which got completed including Kabeerwalla-Khanewal, Ghafoor Khan, 76-15/L Waghian Walla, Farooq Abad 8-B/R, Basti Raheem Shah and 81-A/H road.

While work on Abdul Hakim-Katch Kho road, Pull 84/15-L, Judyali Bungla, Pull Chukian to 5-8/R, Qatalpur to Razabad and Chuk No. 311 to Mirza Sohail Jahanian would be started from the said date.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA said that completion of roads construction would lead to end the difficulties of people.

Sugar cess funds were meant for the welfare of cane growers to facilitate them to supply sugarcane from field to mills.

