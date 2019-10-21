UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Pakistanis (85%) Say They Met Their Spouse Through Parents Or Close Relatives; Only 5% Say It Was A Love Marriage

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:53 PM

Majority of Pakistanis (85%) say they met their spouse through parents or close relatives; only 5% say it was a love marriage

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 85% of Pakistanis say they met their spouse through parents or close relatives; only 5% say it was a love marriage

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 85% of Pakistanis say they met their spouse through parents or close relatives; only 5% say it was a love marriage.

A nationally representative sample of married men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how you met your current spouse?” In response, 85% said parents or close relatives found him/her, 8% said a matchmaker in their family helped them, 1% said a matchmaker lady helped them meet their spouse (for a fee), 5% said it was a love marriage, and 1% said they found their spouse through newspaper advertisements.

