Making inquiry report public to help PIA re-emerge as credible airline: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said making the inquiry report about the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) would help the national flag carrier re-emerge as the most prestigious and credible airline in the world.

The report was released in the best interest of the airline and the nation as all those who had recruited the 58 fake degree holders in the PIA would be brought to justice, he said while talking to a news channel.

To a question about the privatization of PIA's Roosevelt Hotel, the minister said he was given due importance at every decision making forum in that regard. All the unlawful procedures such as the role of task force in the presence of Privatization Commission's by-laws, terms of reference (TORs) and direct sending of summary by the PIA to the commission were denotified on his advice at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee.