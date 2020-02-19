Malaysian PM Mahathir says he will resign in Nov

(@fidahassanain)

The Malaysian PM has already made this statement when he came into power but this time has said that he will step down in Nov.

KUALA LUMPUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad has announced that he will resign in Nov this year.

According to the Malaysian media reports, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad made this announcement after consulting Anwar Ibrahim—the leader of a political party in Malaysia. However, this announcement by Mahathir Mohammad is not new as he had already announced to step down.

“I will resign soon after Asia Pacific Financial Forum conference,” Mahathir Mohammad was quoted as saying.

He said he did no care what the opposition parties said but he would step down after taking part in the conference.

Mahathir Mohammad is the head of Pakatan Harapan coalition and member of Malaysian Parliament from Kedah.

He took to power in May 2018 and announced that he would resign from his office after two years. According to the reports, Pakatan Harapan is going to hold a meeting this Friday wherein the leaders will deliberate on the decision of Mahathir Mohammad regarding his resignation.

The Election Commission rules say that 112 votes are required for any party to get into power corridors but Mahathir’s party bagged 115 votes. It may be mentioned here that Mahathir Mohammad had served as Prime Minister for three times but this time he contested election on the basis of his own party’s ticket and became prime minister.