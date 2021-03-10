Maleeka Bokhari selected as World Economic Forum Young Global Leader

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari has been selected as World Economic Forum Young Global Leader for five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari has been selected as World Economic Forum Young Global Leader for five years.

The Young Global Leaders of Word Economic Forum is a dynamic community of more than 1,400 members from 120 nationalities, a Ministry of Law and Justice press release said on Wednesday.

The main aim of the leadership is to drive positive change in the world through vision, courage and influence. For 15 years young leaders have served their communities, launched groundbreaking initiatives, expanded access to resources, and shook up traditional ways of doing business.

Maleeka Bokhari is a Barrister, and a member of the parliament from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (ruling party).

She is currently serving as parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Law and Justice and responsible for the legislative business in the parliament.

She is at the forefront of the government's law reform agenda and part of the legal team drafting the action plan for the women in the justice system. In addition, she is currently drafting various pieces of legislation with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Barrister Farogh Naseem.

Maleeka is a barrister with over ten years of professional legal experience in the United Kingdom and Pakistan. She obtained her LLB Hons in 2007, and was awarded the Helena Kennedy QC Scholarship award for her academic achievements. She completed the Bar Vocational Course and was called to the Bar of England and Wales as a Queen Mother Scholar thereafter. The Queen Mother Scholarship is awarded to by middle Temple Inns of Court in UK to twenty students each year in recognition of their outstanding academic/professional achievements.

She is currently admitted as an advocate of the high court. She has undertaken work in all major facets of civil legal practice. Her professional legal experience includes representing multinational corporations, financial institutions, nonprofit organisations, local companies and government entities and has provided legal advice on complex commercial contracts, joint ventures, and labour laws.

Maleeka is passionate about law reform and gender equality. She moved from UK to use her professional experience to contribute to development of Pakistan. She is the only representative from Pakistan, chosen as a Young Global Leader in the year 2021.