Malik Ibrar Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Malik Ibrar condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Central President, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Ibrar Hussain on Monday expressed his strong reaction against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Central President, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Ibrar Hussain on Monday expressed his strong reaction against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was unacceptable, the Muslim world should have a solid plan to prevent such incidents, a news release said.

Malik Abrar Hussain demanded that the world of Islam should adopt a common plan of action. "Legislation must be enacted at the global level to curb such incidents." He said that such heartbreaking events have become a new normal in the West which was unacceptable.

"The desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist is a heinous act, much less condemned. The self-made cloak of freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious sentiments of nearly two billion Muslims around the world. It seems that all this has happened with the permission of the Swedish authorities. This is a very serious incident of provoking the sentiments of two billion Muslims of the world."He demanded the government to call an urgent meeting of the OIC to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents.

