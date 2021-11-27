UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills His Daughter For 'honour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 05:35 PM

Man allegedly kills his daughter for 'honour'

A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over suspicion that she had illicit relationship, here at Chakar Motiyan area of Sahuka in premises of Shehr Fareed police station on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over suspicion that she had illicit relationship, here at Chakar Motiyan area of Sahuka in premises of Shehr Fareed police station on Saturday.

According to local people, Gull Sher, resident of Chakar Motiya was suspicious about his daughter's illicit relations with a boy of the same locality.

In fit of anger, he shot his daughter dead and buried the body without informing anyone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased was the only child of her father and her mother had also died few years back so no one has approached police about the incident.

However, getting information through local people and social media, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Social Media Died Man Same

Recent Stories

Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Z ..

Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Zhang Xian

1 minute ago
 Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherla ..

Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherlands Test Positive for COVID - ..

1 minute ago
 621 patients examined in free medical camp

621 patients examined in free medical camp

1 minute ago
 PML-N must apologise over Maryam audio clip: Farru ..

PML-N must apologise over Maryam audio clip: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Fawad Chaudhary criticizes PML-N for targeting jud ..

Fawad Chaudhary criticizes PML-N for targeting judiciary

23 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition on merged areas launched to mark ..

Photo exhibition on merged areas launched to mark Pak-German 70th years of coope ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.