Man allegedly kills his daughter for 'honour'

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over suspicion that she had illicit relationship, here at Chakar Motiyan area of Sahuka in premises of Shehr Fareed police station on Saturday.

According to local people, Gull Sher, resident of Chakar Motiya was suspicious about his daughter's illicit relations with a boy of the same locality.

In fit of anger, he shot his daughter dead and buried the body without informing anyone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased was the only child of her father and her mother had also died few years back so no one has approached police about the incident.

However, getting information through local people and social media, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.