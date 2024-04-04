Open Menu

Man Arrested For Alleged Desecration In Wah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man arrested for alleged desecration in Wah

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran and recovered burnt pages the holy book from his possession.

Aqil Mukhtar- duty field constable (DFC) of Wah Cantonment Police station in his first investigation report has lodged that he was present near Sunday Bazaar Chowk when he observed a senior citizen burring some pages of the Holy Quran subsequently he was overpowered and the damaged pages were taken into safe custody.

Later the suspect was identified as Saif Ali- a resident of sector 22.

Wah Cantonment police have registered an FIR against the suspect on the complaint of constable Aqil Mukhter under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigations are underway.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Man Wah Cantonment Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

28 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

48 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

53 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan