Man arrested for alleged desecration in Wah

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran and recovered burnt pages the holy book from his possession.

Aqil Mukhtar- duty field constable (DFC) of Wah Cantonment Police station in his first investigation report has lodged that he was present near Sunday Bazaar Chowk when he observed a senior citizen burring some pages of the Holy Quran subsequently he was overpowered and the damaged pages were taken into safe custody.

Later the suspect was identified as Saif Ali- a resident of sector 22.

Wah Cantonment police have registered an FIR against the suspect on the complaint of constable Aqil Mukhter under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigations are underway.

