Man Arrested For Alleged Desecration In Wah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran and recovered burnt pages the holy book from his possession.
Aqil Mukhtar- duty field constable (DFC) of Wah Cantonment Police station in his first investigation report has lodged that he was present near Sunday Bazaar Chowk when he observed a senior citizen burring some pages of the Holy Quran subsequently he was overpowered and the damaged pages were taken into safe custody.
Later the suspect was identified as Saif Ali- a resident of sector 22.
Wah Cantonment police have registered an FIR against the suspect on the complaint of constable Aqil Mukhter under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Further investigations are underway.
