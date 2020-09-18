Man arrested for displaying arms on social media

City police Friday arrested a man on the charges of displaying weapons and uploading video on social media, informed a spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :City police Friday arrested a man on the charges of displaying weapons and uploading video on social media, informed a spokesman.

According to details, an accused namely Qamar Saleem was arrested by Kahuta Police here resorted to aerial firing, displayed weapons, shared video with friends on social media.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from his custody.

In another operation, Waris Khan Police apprehend two accused namely Muhammad Rizwan and Kashif Shehzad on illegal fireworks and recovered firecrackers from them.