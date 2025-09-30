Open Menu

WASA MD Orders For Accelerating Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema has ordered for monitoring the precautionary measures under the anti-dengue campaign.

In this regard, he stated that with the change in weather, the breeding of dengue mosquitoes is likely to increase; however, taking precautionary measures to prevent dengue mosquitoes is a need of the hour.

The MD ordered to clean all offices, including WASA head office, disposal stations and water tanks on roofs on a daily basis, and to immediately remove junk from corridors and other places.

Similarly, the trays of air coolers and water dispensers installed in the rooms should also be cleaned daily, he said.

He also urged the administration officers to conduct surprise inspections of various offices and review the anti-dengue activities so that dengue mosquitoes cannot breed anywhere.

He clarified that the anti-dengue SOPs are being fully implemented as per the instructions of the Punjab government, however, further monitoring is required.

