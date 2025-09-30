Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Swears In As Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Rana Sanaullah swears in as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The newly elected Member of the Senate Rana Sanaullah of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday took oath as Senator.

Presiding Officer Sherry Rehman administered oath to the newly elected senator.

Later, the senator signed roll of members as required by the rules.

