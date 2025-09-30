IHC Dismisses Bail Of Accused Involved In Immolating His Wife
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of an accused allegedly involve in immolating his wife while up held the decision of session court.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of accused Aadil Mehmood.
Advocate Munir Ahmed appeared before the court on behalf of the family of victim woman.
Aadil Mehmood is the accused of immolating his wife Sania Bibi, who was also the mother of three kids.
It may be mentioned here that the other nominated accused in the case Mustab Hussain, the father in law of the victim's woman, was already in Adiala Jail.
The victim woman had given statement before death in PIMS hospital that her husband and father in law immolated him.
