PESCO Chairman Urges KP CS For Early Recovery Of Abducted Linemen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman PESCO board Hidayatullah Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah to discuss the abduction of five linemen from the Bannu Circle.
According to a PESCO spokesperson, the Chairman pressed for concrete measures to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped employees.
PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan also briefed the Chief Secretary about the incident in detail.
The Chief Secretary assured that all possible efforts would be made for the recovery of the abducted staff.
It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, five PESCO linemen were abducted by unknown persons in Bannu.
The spokesperson confirmed that so far there has been no trace of the abductors, nor have any demands been made.
Recent Stories
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah swears in as Senator4 minutes ago
-
PESCO chairman urges KP CS for early recovery of abducted linemen4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses bail of accused involved in immolating his wife4 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders for accelerating anti-dengue measures4 minutes ago
-
PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov23 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million23 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient develop ..23 minutes ago
-
BZU launches 23 new programs, overcomes Rs 670m deficit: VC24 minutes ago
-
Education board foils cheating attempt during exams24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits FDA sports complex24 minutes ago
-
DC Murree reviews civic arrangements ahead of CM’s visit24 minutes ago
-
KU seminar on Quaid’s Pakistan: Past, Present, and Future held24 minutes ago