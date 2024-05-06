Open Menu

Man Arrested For Killing Friend

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Man arrested for killing friend

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully solved a blind murder case, leading to the apprehension of the suspect involved in the heinous crime.

The perpetrator, identified as Hamza, is accused of murdering his friend, Nadeem in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police station.

The investigation revealed that Hamza, along with an accomplice, administered a drug injection to Nadeem, resulting in his untimely death. The motive behind this shocking act remains a subject of speculation, yet the accused went to great lengths to conceal his misdeed.

The cunning accused took drastic measures to hide the evidence, burying Nadeem's body wrapped in a sack and discarding it in a Nullah. However, the diligent efforts of the police, the murder was traced, leading to the apprehension of Hamza.

It is worth noting that Hamza accomplice had already been apprehended and charged in connection with the case. Speaking on the matter, SP Potohar emphasized that no one is above the law, and those responsible for such heinous crimes cannot evade justice.

Related Topics

Murder Police Race

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

12 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

41 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

48 minutes ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan