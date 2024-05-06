Man Arrested For Killing Friend
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully solved a blind murder case, leading to the apprehension of the suspect involved in the heinous crime.
The perpetrator, identified as Hamza, is accused of murdering his friend, Nadeem in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police station.
The investigation revealed that Hamza, along with an accomplice, administered a drug injection to Nadeem, resulting in his untimely death. The motive behind this shocking act remains a subject of speculation, yet the accused went to great lengths to conceal his misdeed.
The cunning accused took drastic measures to hide the evidence, burying Nadeem's body wrapped in a sack and discarding it in a Nullah. However, the diligent efforts of the police, the murder was traced, leading to the apprehension of Hamza.
It is worth noting that Hamza accomplice had already been apprehended and charged in connection with the case. Speaking on the matter, SP Potohar emphasized that no one is above the law, and those responsible for such heinous crimes cannot evade justice.
