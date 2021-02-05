UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested Over Kite Selling In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:18 PM

Man arrested over kite selling in bahawalpur

The police have arrested a man for violation of orders which had banned kite selling in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for violation of orders which had banned kite selling in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a team of Cant Police Station conducted raid at a shop dealing with business of kite selling in a market lying within their jurisdiction.

The police arrested the kite seller and recovered 290 kites and chemical from his possession.

Cant police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

