Man arrested over kite selling in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for violation of orders which had banned kite selling in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a team of Cant Police Station conducted raid at a shop dealing with business of kite selling in a market lying within their jurisdiction.

The police arrested the kite seller and recovered 290 kites and chemical from his possession.

Cant police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.