Man carrying fake currency arrested near cattle market

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) ::Kohat police on Thursday foiled an attempt to spread counterfeit Currency in the cattle market, established for Eid ul Adha.

Police said a passenger named Asim, resident of Latambar Karak, was arrested after recovery of Rs 150000 fake currency from his possession on Kohat Indus Highway.

A case has been registered against the accused who was smuggling counterfeit currency to be used in the market for the purchase of cattle in the market.

The detainee has pleaded guilty to smuggling counterfeit currency in the initial interrogation however the police said that further revelations were expected from him.