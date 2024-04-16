Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A man committed suicide over domestic issues in a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to police, Riaz, a resident of Chak No 383-GB, in the limits of Rodala

police station, ended his life by shooting himself over domestic issues.

The police have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police have started legal proceedings after collecting evidence.