Man commits suicide attempts in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

A young man tried to commit suicide by immolation in Diplo area of Tharparkar district on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A young man tried to commit suicide by immolation in Diplo area of Tharparkar district on Saturday.

According to details, Prem Lohana took extreme step over the unemployment issue after pouring petrol on himself. The victim was brought to the nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to Hyderabad due to his critical condition.