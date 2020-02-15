Man commits suicide over domestic problems in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide over domestic problems in Faisalabad.As per media reports, a 19-year-old Arone Maseeh, naib qasid by profession, residing in government quarter of Tehsil Kacheri strangled himself into death over domestic worries

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A man committed suicide over domestic problems in Faisalabad.As per media reports, a 19-year-old Arone Maseeh, naib qasid by profession, residing in government quarter of Tehsil Kacheri strangled himself into death over domestic worries.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.