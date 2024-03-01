Man Dies In Road Accident
March 01, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A 50-year-old man was killed when two mini-loader vehicles collided near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the motorway on Friday.
Rescue 1122 officials said a loaded truck hit another truck in the back due to slippery road conditions near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.
As a result, a man sitting in the back truck sustained a critical head injury and died on the spot.
The man was identified as Sultan Hakeem, son of Gul Damat, a resident of Barikot, Swat.
An emergency team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the Mardan Medical Complex for medical-legal procedures.
