Man dies in road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A 50-year-old man was killed when two mini-loader vehicles collided near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the motorway on Friday.

Rescue 1122 officials said a loaded truck hit another truck in the back due to slippery road conditions near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.

As a result, a man sitting in the back truck sustained a critical head injury and died on the spot.

The man was identified as Sultan Hakeem, son of Gul Damat, a resident of Barikot, Swat.

An emergency team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the Mardan Medical Complex for medical-legal procedures.