Man dies, several injured due to collapse of elevator

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed and several others were injured when an elevator of a wedding hall collapsed located Asghar Mall in Rawalpindi here Sunday.

According to Police, one person was killed and several others were injured when the elevator collapsed and the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The attendants of wedding ceremony held a protest against the hotel administration terming it a negligent act.

Due to some delay in wedding ceremony, the administration cut off electricity supply, that was the reason of collapsing the elevator, they alleged.