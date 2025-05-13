Man gunned down over old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A man was gunned down over old enmity in Village, Bodo under the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment Police Station, the Police source has said.

He said that a Man namely Yasir Mian and his two accomplices opened fire at Tahir and killed him on the spot and fled from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.

