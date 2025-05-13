ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Forty second death anniversary of renowned Pakistani actor Allauddin Ahmad observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1923 in Rawalpindi,his film career spanned over four decades.

Allauddin was one of the very few Pakistani film actors who mostly acted as a villain, comedian and sometimes as a lead actor in his films.

He received Nigar Awards seven times for Best Supporting Actor and Special Nigar Award for film Badnaam.

Allauddin died on May 13, 1983 at age 63.