Death Anniversary Of Famous Urdu Poet Hasrat Mohani Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The death anniversary of famous urdu poet, journalist, politician, parliamentarian, and a fearless freedom fighter of the sub-continent, Maulana Hasrat Mohani, was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1875 in Mohan, his real name was Syed Fazl-ul-Hasan.

Maulana Hasrat Mohani took part in the struggle for independence and was jailed for many years by British authorities.

He was also imprisoned for promoting anti-British ideas, especially for publishing an article in his magazine Urdu-e-Mualla.

A few of his books are Kulliyat-e-Hasrat, Sharh-e-Kalam-e-Ghalib, Nukaat-e-Sukhan, Tazkira-tul-Shuara and Mushahidaat-e-Zindaan.

He died on May 13, 1951 in Lucknow.

