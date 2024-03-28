Man Held Over Kite-flying
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested a man for kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from him.
According to police, a campaign has been intensified against those involved in kite business, as the Punjab government has imposed a ban on kite making and kite flying.
A police spokesman said Hajipura police conducted a raid in the areas falling under its jurisdiction and arrested Mohsin for flying kite. Police recovered 165 kites of different sized and a string roll from him.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.
