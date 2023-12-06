Open Menu

Man Killed By Tigers At Bahawalpur Zoo

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Man killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo

A man was killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo, according to Zoo management, Rescue 1122, and the police confirmed the incident here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A man was killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo, according to Zoo management, Rescue 1122, and the police confirmed the incident here on Wednesday.

The police sources said that according to a preliminary investigation, the staff of the zoo came to know about the presence of the body of a man in the enclosure of tigers when they came to feed the lions. The body of the victim was torn, and several parts were eaten by tigers.

The teams of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, and the police rushed to the scene. The body was retrieved from the enclosure of the tigers. It was in very bad condition, as it was torn by tigers.

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, said that the staff count at Bahawalpur Zoo was full and there was no information from Bahawalpur police about the missing person. “According to Primary information, the man entered or fell in the enclosure of tigers last night,” he said, adding that the body of the victim was found when the Zoo staff came to feed the tigers.

The Deputy Commissioner, however, said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered and stern action would be taken against the official or any staffer of Bahawalpur Zoo if his negligence regarding the incident was found.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab, Moshin Naqvi, had also taken serious notice of the incident. He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of a man in the tigers’ enclosure. He directed the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He also ordered improvements to security at Bahawalpur Zoo.

Deputy Director of the Wildlife Department, Ali Usman Bukhari, said that the security staff of Bahawalpur Zoo did not hear any noise from the tigers’ enclosure last night or Wednesday morning. He said that, however, a departmental inquiry would be conducted to know the facts of how the victim man entered or fell into the enclosure of tigers.

The police said that the body of the victim had been shifted to the hospital morgue. However, he could not be identified until the filing of this news story. The police have been continuing an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Man Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following dr ..

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following drop of temperature

56 minutes ago
 Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for U ..

Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for Ukraine

56 minutes ago
 PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' e ..

PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' event

56 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel ..

Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel debate sizzles

56 minutes ago
 Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec ..

Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec 7

56 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

1 hour ago
Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukra ..

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in me ..

Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

1 hour ago
 PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

1 hour ago
 DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

58 minutes ago
 SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends ..

SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends in Beijing

58 minutes ago
 CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan