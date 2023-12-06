Man killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo

A man was killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo, according to Zoo management, Rescue 1122, and the police confirmed the incident here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A man was killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo, according to Zoo management, Rescue 1122, and the police confirmed the incident here on Wednesday.

The police sources said that according to a preliminary investigation, the staff of the zoo came to know about the presence of the body of a man in the enclosure of tigers when they came to feed the lions. The body of the victim was torn, and several parts were eaten by tigers.

The teams of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, and the police rushed to the scene. The body was retrieved from the enclosure of the tigers. It was in very bad condition, as it was torn by tigers.

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, said that the staff count at Bahawalpur Zoo was full and there was no information from Bahawalpur police about the missing person. “According to Primary information, the man entered or fell in the enclosure of tigers last night,” he said, adding that the body of the victim was found when the Zoo staff came to feed the tigers.

The Deputy Commissioner, however, said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered and stern action would be taken against the official or any staffer of Bahawalpur Zoo if his negligence regarding the incident was found.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab, Moshin Naqvi, had also taken serious notice of the incident. He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of a man in the tigers’ enclosure. He directed the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He also ordered improvements to security at Bahawalpur Zoo.

Deputy Director of the Wildlife Department, Ali Usman Bukhari, said that the security staff of Bahawalpur Zoo did not hear any noise from the tigers’ enclosure last night or Wednesday morning. He said that, however, a departmental inquiry would be conducted to know the facts of how the victim man entered or fell into the enclosure of tigers.

The police said that the body of the victim had been shifted to the hospital morgue. However, he could not be identified until the filing of this news story. The police have been continuing an investigation into the incident.