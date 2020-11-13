Man killed in a road accident in sargodha

A 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 )

Police sources said on Friday that Abdul Razzaq, resident of chak 111 SB, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a rashly-driven truck hit him near 46 Adda, killing him on the spot. He was father of six children.

Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.