Man Killed In A Road Accident In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

A 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said on Friday that Abdul Razzaq, resident of chak 111 SB, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a rashly-driven truck hit him near 46 Adda, killing him on the spot. He was father of six children.

Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.

