Man killed in bike-bus collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed and another was sustained severe injuries as a speeding bus hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore road on Tuesday.

According to police,Abdul Majeed,resident of Bhagtanwala, along with his friend Mazhar ,was traveling on motorbike when a passenger bus coming from Lahore hit the two-wheeler near chak 23 morr.

Both riders suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the District Headquarters hospital where Abdul Majeed succumbed to his injuries,while Mazhar condition was stated to be critical.