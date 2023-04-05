Man kills wife, mother-in-law for honour

RENALAKHURD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A man killed his wife and mother-in-law over suspicion of illicit relations in the jurisdiction of Shergarh police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Arshad Ali, resident of Chak 23-D, had suspicion that his wife Abida Bibi had illicit relations with another person and his mother-in-law Ashran Bibi was playing a role of facilitator.

Over this issue, Arshad Ali shot dead his wife and mother-in-law, and fled from the scene.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody.

Further investigation was underway.