man robbed Rs 3.1 million in cash, gold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A man was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.1 million in a heist within the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.

According to Police, man named Hazrat Meer Khan was heading towards home after having 1 million rupees in cash and gold ornaments worth of Rupees 2.1 million.

Two robbers wearing mask on a motorcycle intercepted him in the street, and snatched his bag on gun point and fled with the valuables.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding the immediate removal of the District Police Officer for failing to control the escalating crime in the area.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

APP/nsi/378