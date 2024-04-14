Man saved before suicide attempt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Rescue-1122 successfully rescued a man who had climbed aup an electricity pylon with the intention of committing suicide in Millat Town police station area.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that 34-year-old Muhammad Afzal of Zafar Colony climbed up a pylon in Street No. 11 of Usman Town and threatened to commit suicide by touching the live cables.

The area people raised alarm and called Rescue-1122.

Later on, a rescue team reached the spot and convinced him to not to touch live cables. The rescuers brought him down safely and provided him the first aid before shifting him to the Allied Hospital for further treatment.

The man is reportedly mentally retarded person who had attempted suicide earlier also. The police have started investigation.