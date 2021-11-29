Man shot dead by robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead by robbers near treatment plant,Depalpur road here on Monday.

Police said that Ali Raza (24) r/o Bhairaan Usman,factory worker,was travelling to home on motorcycle when some armed robbers tried to intercept him and fired gun shots when he did not stop.As a result,Raza died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital.

Saddar police launched investigation.