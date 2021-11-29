UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead By Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

A youth was shot dead by robbers near treatment plant,Depalpur road here on Monday

Police said that Ali Raza (24) r/o Bhairaan Usman,factory worker,was travelling to home on motorcycle when some armed robbers tried to intercept him and fired gun shots when he did not stop.As a result,Raza died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital.

Saddar police launched investigation.

