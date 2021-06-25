Managers of 21 restaurants booked over SOPs violation

The district administration in its late night operation arrested managers of 21 restaurants for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration in its late night operation arrested managers of 21 restaurants for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here the other day.

The Assistant Commissioner said despite a ban indoor dining was witnessed at these restaurants.

The operation was conducted at the University Road and Saddar area.

The Assistant Commissioner along with Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected hotels and restaurants at University Road while the AAC inspected restaurants in Saddar area.

The Deputy Commissioner said people associated with the business must follow the prescribed SOPs otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.