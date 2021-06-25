UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Managers Of 21 Restaurants Booked Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:29 PM

Managers of 21 restaurants booked over SOPs violation

The district administration in its late night operation arrested managers of 21 restaurants for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration in its late night operation arrested managers of 21 restaurants for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here the other day.

The Assistant Commissioner said despite a ban indoor dining was witnessed at these restaurants.

The operation was conducted at the University Road and Saddar area.

The Assistant Commissioner along with Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected hotels and restaurants at University Road while the AAC inspected restaurants in Saddar area.

The Deputy Commissioner said people associated with the business must follow the prescribed SOPs otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

Related Topics

Business Road Saddar

Recent Stories

Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on FC troops in ..

22 seconds ago

Fawad felicitates Multan Sultans on winning PSL ti ..

53 seconds ago

Russia, US Discussing Inspections Under New START ..

56 seconds ago

Pak-U.S. engagement key to achieve goals of peace, ..

5 minutes ago

German Regulator Assessing Nord Stream 2 AG's Bid ..

5 minutes ago

"Man in Love" leads China's box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.