Mandatory Corona Vaccination In Progress On Bus Stands

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, corona vaccination of commuters traveling to other districts was in progress in major bus stands throughout the district.

Director General, Capital Metropolitan Government (CMG), Arshad Ali Zubair in a report presented to Commissioner said that no commuter has been allowed to board the vehicle without a corona vaccination certificate.

The teams led by Deputy Director Terminal have been deployed at the entrances and exits points of the city to check vaccination certificates from commuters.

He said that 885 commuters without vaccination have been vaccinated since Friday which included 414 in General Bus Stand, 395 in Kohat Road Bus Stand, and 76 in Charsadda Road Bus Stand.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by CMG and directed health department to continue corona vaccination on holiday so that pandemic could be controlled.

