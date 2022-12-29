FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A body of a young man was found from a roadside in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police said here on Thursday that some unknown assailants shot to death a youth and threw his body alongside a road near Chak No.46.

The passersby after spotting human corpse informed the area police who reached the spot and dispatched the victim to mortuary for postmortem.

The ill-fated man was identified as Hasan Raza son of Amjad Ali resident of Chak No.51-JB while further investigation was underway, he added.