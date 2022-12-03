UrduPoint.com

Mansehra Police Arrest Four Armed Robbers Involved In Killing And Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Mansehra police arrest four armed robbers involved in killing and robbery

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Mansehra police Saturday arrested 4 suspects involved in the robbery and blind murder and recovered one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones from their possession. The accused were the residents of Dhodyal, Balhag and Bhirkand.

Police spokesman told on Saturday that the accused Kashif Shehzad, Badal, Mehtab Shah and Armar barged into a house on November 19th at 3AM early morning in Dhodyal an area of Shankiyari Police station with the intention of robbery.

Robbers also shot dead a young person besides injuring his mother and managed to flee after committing the crime. Shankiyar police registered a case against the unknown accused under FIR No. 577 and section 392/394/397/302/324 PPC.

According to the details, after the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Irfan Tariq immediately visited the crime scene.

He offered Fatiha for the young man who died during the armed robbery and assured the family of the victim that the unknown accused would be traced and arrested as soon as possible.

DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq formed a special investigation team headed by SP Investigation Mansehra Hafiz Janus Khan. The investigation team using modern techniques collected data and information from the crime scene and started an investigation involving various people to reach the accused.

During the police investigation, the accused Kashif, Badal, Mehtab and Aamir confessed to the robbery and murder. On identifying the accused, the police recovered a motorcycle and three smartphones.

