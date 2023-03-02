UrduPoint.com

MAP Organizes Candlelight Vigil In Remembrance Of Shahbaz Bhatti

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 08:56 PM

MAP organizes candlelight vigil in remembrance of Shahbaz Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) on Thursday held a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to visionary leader Shahbaz Bhatti on his 12th death anniversary at the place where he was assassinated in Sector I-8 Markaz in the Federal capital.

MAP Vice Chairman Shamaun Alfred Gill, addressing the gathering, paid tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti's tireless struggle and sacrifice for the oppressed and marginalized communities of Pakistan.

He said Shahbaz Bhatti devoted his life for the promotion of interfaith harmony across the country. He presented the enlightened face of Pakistan to the entire world, he added.

Gill condemned all the terrorist attacks being held in the country and said the nation would never allow terrorists to hijack Pakistan for their evil designs.

He also lamented that despite clear orders from the apex court, 30,000 job opportunities which were lying vacant in various departments for minority communities.

He further complained that the members of minority communities could not elect their representatives by using their right to vote which was completely against the spirit of democracy.

Meanwhile, Asif John, Fiaz Bhatti, Anosh Bhatti, Riffat Prince, Waqas Bhatti also addressed the on the occasion.

