Open Menu

Maritime Affairs Minister Visits Naval HQ

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Maritime Affairs Minister visits Naval HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahamed Sheikh on Friday visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean region came under discussion, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries also dilated upon prospects of maritime economy and its importance for overall economic growth of the country.

Later on, a detailed briefing was given to the Minister regarding Pakistan’s maritime challenges, opportunities and steps taken by Pak Navy to facilitate awareness and development of this crucial sector for future economic progress of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Navy Progress

Recent Stories

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

5 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

36 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

53 minutes ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan