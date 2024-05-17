Maritime Affairs Minister visits Naval HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahamed Sheikh on Friday visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean region came under discussion, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries also dilated upon prospects of maritime economy and its importance for overall economic growth of the country.

Later on, a detailed briefing was given to the Minister regarding Pakistan’s maritime challenges, opportunities and steps taken by Pak Navy to facilitate awareness and development of this crucial sector for future economic progress of Pakistan.