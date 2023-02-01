Marriam to address Party workers in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N Marriam Nawaz will be addressing the Party workers at a workers' convention here on Wednesday (today).

The PML-N Bahawalpur chapter sources told that all arrangements had been finalized for the address of Ms. Marriam Nawaz.

Earlier, she will hold a meeting with the PML-N Bahawalupr leaders. Later, she will address workers' convention at a banquet hall here in Bahawalpur.

The delegations and convoys of PML-N workers have started reaching Bahawalpur city from Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Ahmadpur East, Yazman, Lodhran, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan and others areas to attend the workers' convention.