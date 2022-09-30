UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Of Kashmiris By Indian Troops Grave Concern: FO

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The Foreign Office said on Friday that it was a matter of grave concern that the Indian occupation forces had martyred five more Kashmiri youth in extrajudicial killings and fake encounters in Kulgam and Kupwara areas in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the past week

Speaking at the weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We also continue to draw attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation, particularly the health of Kashmiri political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and in IIOJK, and we demand their immediate release." "We also condemn India's illegal and unprovoked, literally unjustified economic assault on IIOJK manifested by the recent halting of fresh fruit laden trucks from Kashmir valley by Indian occupation forces. This is kind of an undeclared economic blockade of Kashmiri fruit growers, and a deliberate attempt in our view to destroy the economy of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to punish the Kashmiri people for their struggle for right to self-determination," he added.

On the floods and the ongoing international assistance and relief efforts, he said, "As we transition from rescue and relief phase of response to this unprecedented climate catastrophe, to the more challenging rehabilitation and reconstruction phase that is upcoming, we are grateful to the unparalleled generosity and resilience of the Pakistanis who have contributed in cash and kind to help their brethren." He said Pakistan was also thankful to international friends and partners for sending 133 relief flights, along with ships, trucks, and goodness trains to help the flood victims.

"We are determined to overcome this adversity with determination, grit, perseverance, and mobilization of national and international efforts."

