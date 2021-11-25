Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N Vice-President says the long queues of the citizens at the petrol pumps reflect the failure of the Imran Khan government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday strongly criticized the PTI government for the sufferings of the people due to closure of petrol pumps, saying that it is the worst example of government failure and bad governance.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the long queues of the citizens at the petrol pumps reflected the failure of the Imran Khan government.

She said that Imran Khan was not worried over the sufferings and troubles of the general public.

She said that the public was in a helpless situation and was crying for relief but nobody was there to hear their grievances.

The PML-N Vice-president also shared the pictures of the citizens standing in long queues in Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities. She wished that the PTI ministers should be standing there in the long queues so that they could feel the pain the public was going through.