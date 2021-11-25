UrduPoint.com

Maryam Criticizes Govt Over Closure Of Petrol Pumps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

The PML-N Vice-President says the long queues of the citizens at the petrol pumps reflect the failure of the Imran Khan government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday strongly criticized the PTI government for the sufferings of the people due to closure of petrol pumps, saying that it is the worst example of government failure and bad governance.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the long queues of the citizens at the petrol pumps reflected the failure of the Imran Khan government.

She said that Imran Khan was not worried over the sufferings and troubles of the general public.

She said that the public was in a helpless situation and was crying for relief but nobody was there to hear their grievances.

The PML-N Vice-president also shared the pictures of the citizens standing in long queues in Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities. She wished that the PTI ministers should be standing there in the long queues so that they could feel the pain the public was going through.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Gujranwala Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

3 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 minutes ago
 EMA Recommends to Approve Use of Pfizer Vaccine Am ..

EMA Recommends to Approve Use of Pfizer Vaccine Among Children Aged 5 to 11

6 minutes ago
 Estonia to Send 60 Soldiers to Help Poland Tackle ..

Estonia to Send 60 Soldiers to Help Poland Tackle Migration Crisis - Military

6 minutes ago
 4 held for possessing weapons in sargodha

4 held for possessing weapons in sargodha

6 minutes ago
 Mianwali Express to stop in Jauharabad also

Mianwali Express to stop in Jauharabad also

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.