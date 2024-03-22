Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Condoles Death Of Saeed Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed great grief and sorrow over the demise of former Test captain Saeed Ahmed. She prayed for forgiveness and higher ranks of the soul, and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister said,” The late cricketer Saeed Ahmed was a unique batsman.”

