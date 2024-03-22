Maryam Nawaz Condoles Death Of Saeed Ahmed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed great grief and sorrow over the demise of former Test captain Saeed Ahmed. She prayed for forgiveness and higher ranks of the soul, and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
The Chief Minister said,” The late cricketer Saeed Ahmed was a unique batsman.”
Recent Stories
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA introduces online system for payment of dues5 minutes ago
-
Railways network faces decrease in passenger traffic during Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Health Minister for strong Primary Health Care on district level15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day15 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zardari for taking stringent measures against profiteering25 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to steer country out of current challenges: Shaza Fatima25 minutes ago
-
SC declares Justice Saddiqui's dismissal as void25 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Ministry of Defence Production25 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi meets family of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali25 minutes ago
-
SC serves notice to Chief Secretary KPK regarding appointment in HEC25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to formulate complete price control mechanism: Azma25 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers35 minutes ago