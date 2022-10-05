UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Ready To Leave For London Today: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

The PML-N vice-president says she cannot wait to fly to London and meet her father.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will depart for London today (Wednesday).

The sources say that she cannot wait to plan to fly to London and meet her father.

The development takes place just a day after she recieved her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC) deputy registrar office seized earlier in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz is travelling through a private airline's flight. She is likely to stay there for a month as she will also under an important surgery.

Maryam Nawaz, the sources said, would return to Pakistan with her father Nawaz Sharif.

On Wednesday, she addressed a press conference and said that she could not go to London after death of her mother. She said she could not meet her father Nawaz sharif and brothers Hassan and Hussain.

