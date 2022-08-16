Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N vice president says Nawaz Sharif is not in the favour of the latest increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 16th, 2022) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has rejected yesterday changes in the prices of the petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said her father Mian Nawaz Sharif is not happy with recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

She said Nawaz Sharif asked the government not to put more burden on the public.

The reaction came after the government increased over Rs6 price litre of petrol.

The new prices will be effective from August 16 (today).