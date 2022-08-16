UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Rejects Increase In Petrol Prices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

The PML-N vice president says Nawaz Sharif is not in the favour of the latest increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 16th, 2022) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has rejected yesterday changes in the prices of the petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said her father Mian Nawaz Sharif is not happy with recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

She said Nawaz Sharif asked the government not to put more burden on the public.

The reaction came after the government increased over Rs6 price litre of petrol.

The new prices will be effective from August 16 (today).

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Petrol Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Price August From Government

Recent Stories

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

41 minutes ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

1 hour ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

1 hour ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astound ..

Vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Ba ..

2 hours ago
 First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.