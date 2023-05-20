Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz called upon ulema and mushaikh on Saturday to play their crucial role for promoting tolerance and harmony in society, saying that they have a strong voice in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz called upon ulema and mushaikh on Saturday to play their crucial role for promoting tolerance and harmony in society, saying that they have a strong voice in the country.

Addressing a meeting organised by the PML-N Ulema & Mushaikh Wing Punjab chapter, she said the religious scholars' support and role was needed to educate people in the current challenges afflicting the nation.

She regretted that country's religious, social and moral values were under attack by a political party through a planned conspiracy. She added that it was part of big conspiracy against Pakistan, under which the PTI received foreign funding. She claimed that religion was also used for political ambitions by that party.

The PTI used religion to accuse political opponents for its vested political interests, she said adding that the PML-N leadership remained the target of extremist elements in the country which were under influence of hateful religious propaganda. Even Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal fell victim to that propaganda, as he was shot at and injured by the extremist elements, she recalled. Even the sanctity of holy sites in Saudi Arabia was not protected as party's activists abused the PML-N leaders at such sacred places under a hate element, spread by the PTI leadership.

She said that the entire PML-N leadership faced the worst victimisation during the PTI government, but they bravely faced the accountability process. However, nothing was proved against any party leader as all cases were politically motivated. But when PTI chief Imran Khan was asked about his misdeeds and corrupt practices, he attempted to create chaos in the country by attacking the state properties including military installations.

Women and youth were also used as a shield and their minds were poisoned just to use them for political gains. Children of the party's rank and file were forced into political activities and agitation while his (PTI chief's) own children were living abroad.

When the police force went to Zaman Park for arrest of Imran Khan, they were attacked by 'miscreants' from inside his Zaman Park residence, and they had to come back. The PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust scam, the land for which had been provided to the PTI chief as bribe.

She said that the PML-N party workers and followers had always been peaceful in political activities, gatherings as these were only PTI workers who created unrest in the name of political activity on instruction of their party head. She said that the PML-N believed in supremacy of the law as the party had spearheaded a movement for restoration of judiciary.

She regretted that memorials of martyrs, who rendered their lives while protecting the homeland, were attacked by 'miscreants' on May 9. There were ample evidence available that the PTI 'miscreant' were involved in attacks on the army installations and Jinnah House. She alleged that the PTI chief was mastermind behind the May-9 incidents, as he had been planning for long for the reaction in case of his arrest. Terrorists were also found at Zaman Park, while petrol bombs were prepared by their party men, she said and added that it was not a peaceful political party rather a group of conspirator. The people were now leaving the PTI due to party's anti-state policies, and many more were ready to leave it in the coming days, she added.