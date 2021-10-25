Massive aerial firing takes place in Peshawar over T20 win

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Massive aerial firing took place in Peshawar after Pakistan beat its arch rival India in a T20 world cup cricket match played in Abu Dhabi the other day.

Despite a strict ban, enthusiasts resorted to massive aerial firing in different areas of the provincial metropolis to express their joy in an illegal manner and posing threat to the lives of others.

The firing coupled with fireworks continued for almost half-an-hour, forcing the people to remain under the concrete roofs to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

The police when contacted said, rider squads and mobile teams were deployed in different areas of the district to avert possible aerial firing in the wake of Pakistan's win against India.

The police had also preemptively persuaded the elders in different areas to stop the locals from aerial firing and carried out a campaign in this regard however these instructions were overlooked by the residents.

It merits a mention here that no harm to human life was reported till firing of this report however, the CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan has pledged that those involved in aerial firing would be held to face justice.