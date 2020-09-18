Massive drive against polio decided

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional administration has decided to launch massive drive against polio virus, under the directions of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood assigned task to Deputy Commissioners and health department for making the drive successful.

He expressed these views while presiding over polio review meeting here on Friday.

Punjab government is committed to make the province polio free Commissioner Javed Akhtar said and added that the polio teams will administer polio drops to kids by visiting schools also.

Commissioner said that he will personally review the performance of all after polio drive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Health Dr Waseem Rimzi, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, Director WHO Dr Abid and others were also present.

Earlier, Commissioner planted a sapling at sports complex in connection with Green Multan division drive.

Actively participation in Tree-plantation drive is our national duty, Commissioner said and added that every citizen should plant a tree of his part for survival of upcoming generation.

He also talked with citizens at E-Library and said that study is key to enhance knowledge and better tool to express capabilities.

