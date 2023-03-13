UrduPoint.com

Masterminds Of KPO Attack Killed, Two Others Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Masterminds of KPO attack killed, two others arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police had arrested two terrorists while two others were killed, who were involved in a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) on February 17th this year.

Addressing a news conference, the minister informed that a special team comprising officers from Federal intelligence agencies, CTD Sindh and other law enforcement agencies was constituted to investigate and expose the network of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in the attack on KPO.

He said the team had some intelligence reports that the network involved in the recce and planning of the attack was hiding in bordering areas of Karachi and Balochistan. Last night, the CTD received a tip that some of the terrorists belonging to the said network would enter Karachi from the Hub area.

Sharjeel Memon said a team of CTD was deployed on the route. About four terrorists riding on two motorcycles entered the city from the Manghopir area, when they were asked to stop they resorted to firing on the police team.

During the exchange of firing two terrorists were killed while two others were arrested.

The killed terrorists were identified as Aryadullah alias Hassan and Waheedullah alias Khalid alias Huzaifa and both were masterminds of the KPO attack, he said. The arrested were identified as Abdul Aziz alias Muhammad Ali and Mehran alias Meharban.

Sharjeel Memon said the killed and arrested terrorists were residents of Karachi.

The arrested terrorists during the initial investigation revealed that the car used in the KPO attack was bought by the suicide bomber Kifayatullah, who exploded himself during the attack and the arrested accused Abdul Aziz for Rs. 1 million from a showroom in Hub. The money to buy the vehicle used in the attack was provided by Aryadullah and Abdul Waheed alias Khalid alias Huzaifah.

The minister further informed that weapons and suicide jackets used in the KPO attack were transported by truck from the Tank area of KPK.

The CTD recovered a suicide jacket, three pistols, two motorcycles and 80 rounds from the arrested terrorists.

